Andhra Pradesh people gave NDA onus to set state right: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, Jun 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the people of the state have given the NDA alliance the responsibility to set the house in order and highlighted the key areas the state government will focus on in the next five years.

Addressing the 16th Legislative Assembly, Naidu said, "Building a capital city, completion of Polavaram project, interlinking of rivers, attracting investments are some of the issues that the government needs to focus more on in the next five years." Targetting the previous YSRCP dispensation, he alleged that it had allegedly turned the House into a disrespectful assembly.

“In the last five years, the holy Assembly was turned into a place for evil politics, personal attacks, stage for character assassination…there were abuses, mocking, gagging without giving the mike (microphone) to speak... there were many problems,” he claimed.

He recalled the alleged objectionable comments against his family by YSRCP legislators and how he vowed to return to the House only as a CM.

Naidu thanked the people of the state for saving his respect and promised to run the House in a respectable manner.

Followed by Naidu, a host of other members addressed the House.

Later, Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu thanked Naidu, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, BJP leaders and all the legislators who elected him unanimously.

Ayyannapatrudu assured to allow members to raise issues of importance in the House.

Later, the Speaker adjourned the two-day session sine die.

Earlier in the day, TDP MLA Ayyannapatrudu was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the assembly.

Ayyannapatrudu's election was a mere formality as no other MLA filed a nomination to challenge him.

On Friday, only three nominations were received for the Speaker's post, and they all were on behalf of Ayyannapatrudu, said PPK Ramacharyulu, secretary general, Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister Naidu and others escorted Ayyannapatrudu to the Speaker's chair.

After taking over as the Speaker, Ayyannapatrudu requested Naidu to speak.

In his inaugural speech, Naidu congratulated and heaped praises on the Speaker, saying Ayyannapatrudu is one of the senior-most legislators in the Telugu states.

"It is very happy to see a recognised BC leader like you (Ayyannapatrudu) in the position of the Speaker. My wholehearted congratulations to you for being unanimously elected as the Speaker," he added.

The second day of the maiden session of the 16th Legislative Assembly commenced at 10.30 am.

Three newly-elected legislators who had not taken oath of office on Friday comepleted the formalities today.

On Friday, 172 MLAs were sworn in.

Meanwhile, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not attend the Assembly session today.

According to a statement from the opposition party, the former CM will spend the next three days at Pulivendula in Kadapa district. PTI STH ROH