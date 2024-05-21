Andhra Pradesh police launch search operations over poll-related violence

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), May 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta on Tuesday said state-wide cordon and search operations have been set in motion to uphold law and order, maintain peace and avert violence, especially in the backdrop of poll-related violence.

Advertisment

Under the supervision of district superintendents of police (SPs), police are carrying out cordon and search operations at important traffic intersections, villages outskirts, suspicious persons, old criminals' residences, shops, haystacks and others.

Assembly elections were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the state on May 13.

"Police are also zeroing in on caches holding illegal liquor, weapons, explosives, drugs and unaccounted items and vehicles, among others," Gupta said in a press release.

Advertisment

Between May 18 and 20, police identified 301 sensitive places across the state, seized 1,104 unaccounted vehicles and around 900 litres of liquor.

Police are also taking strangers and suspicious persons into custody for questioning.

Of the cases filed on the eve of the May 13 election, police identified 1,522 persons and arrested some of them while a few more have been served with notices under CrPC Section 41.

Advertisment

Also, police identified 2,790 persons in cases filed on polling day and another 356 subsequently to execute similar formalities.

Further, police opened history-sheets against 85 of the identified persons and also applied Preventive Detention Act against three persons.

The DGP urged people to tip off the police against any nefarious activities by calling the numbers 112 or 100.

The state witnessed poll-related violence at several places in the districts of Palnadu, Tirupati and Anantapur. PTI STH SS