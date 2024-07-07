Andhra Pradesh police on search for man who murdered minor girl

Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh police are on the hunt for a 26-year-old man who allegedly murdered a minor girl in Anakapalli district, a police official said on Sunday.

Anakapalli superintendent of police KV Murali Krishna said 12 police teams have been formed to arrest B Suresh, who allegedly hacked the 14-year-old girl to death on Saturday evening at KG Palem village in Rambilli mandal of the district.

"Suresh murdered the minor girl on Saturday around 6 pm," Krishna told PTI, adding that he was 'fanatically in love' with the girl.

According to sources, Suresh wanted to marry the girl and even promised that he would wait until she turned a major, but her family refused this proposal.

Incidentally, the girl's family lodged a complaint against Suresh in April, which also resulted in his remand. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, he came out of prison on bail and nursed a grudge against the girl that she was responsible for his imprisonment and also for rejecting his proposal.

He allegedly murdered the girl on Saturday in her home. She was found in a pool of blood.

Police registered a case and are in search for Suresh. PTI STH KH