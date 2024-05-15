Andhra Pradesh records 80.66% voter turnout in LS, Assembly elections

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), May 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh registered a total polling percentage of 80.66 per cent in the elections for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies, according to the latest information available on the Election Commission's app.

The polling percentage rose from 79.83 in 2019 to 80.66 per cent in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls held in the state simultaneously on May 13.

Several polling stations allowed voters who were already standing in the queue by 6 pm on Monday, scheduled closing time, to exercise their franchise, leading to late night polling.

Incidentally, there was a lot of interest in voting but the polling process was a bit slow, an official told PTI.

According to the Election Commission, 454 candidates contested for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 2,387 did so in the Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked the voters for turning up to exercise their franchise despite the soaring temperatures.

"I would like to thank my sisters (women), aged (old people), brothers, farmers, SC, ST, BC, minority and young voters for coming like a tsunami to bless me in the elections," said Reddy in a post on X on Tuesday.

Thanking all the people who toiled for the ruling party, the CM promised to continue the good governance.

TDP supremo and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu called the May 13 elections historic and a special day, noting that people exhibited enthusiasm and awareness.

"Every voter clearly displayed the determination to end the atrocious reign and achieve democratic rule... Hundreds of people travelled thousands of kilometres to exercise their franchise," said Naidu in a post on X yesterday.

Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. PTI STH SS