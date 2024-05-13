Andhra Pradesh records approximately 68 per cent voter turnout in LS, Assembly polls

Amaravati, May 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh registered a voter turnout of around 68 per cent in 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly constituencies on Monday, amid sporadic incidents of violence.

Advertisment

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy contested the election from Pulivendula assembly constituency, which recorded a polling percentage of 76 per cent, according to latest figures provided by the Election Commission app.

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan contested from Pithapuram segment, which saw 71 per cent voter turnout and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu from Kuppam seat which recorded 76 per cent polling.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena directed officials to enforce house arrests wherever required, including registering cases following violent clashes reported in Tenali, Macherla and Anantapur.

Advertisment

According to the official, there were nearly a dozen clashes reported in Palnadu district.

The CEO ordered the suspension of the police official who facilitated the escape of accused persons involved in the abduction of TDP booth agents in Punganur, a press release from his office said.

A case was registered under relevant sections in connection with a scuffle that broke out between YSRCP MLA A Siva Kumar and a voter at Tenali in Guntur district.

Advertisment

The incident occurred when Siva Kumar attempted to jump the queue and was questioned by one of the voters.

In a fit of rage, the legislator slapped the man, who did not hold himself back and returned the favour.

The TDP and YSRCP traded allegations of violence against each other's supporters at multiple locations in the state, especially in Palnadu, Kadapa and Annamayya districts.

Advertisment

YSRCP also wrote to EC alleging violations by rival TDP in assembly constituencies such as Vemuru, Darsi, Icchapuram, Kuppam, Macherla, Markapuram, and others.

It alleged that TDP leaders captured five polling booths in Vemuru constituency and rigged the votes.

The ruling party claimed that the polling officer of booth number 57 under category C in Kuppam assembly constituency worked for the TDP, colluding with the opposition party leaders to allow them to rig votes openly.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, TDP claimed that YSRCP activists vandalised three vehicles belonging to its Narasaraopeta Lok Sabha candidate L Sri Krishna Devarayalu.

At Dalavaipalli village in Railway Kodur constituency, an EVM was damaged. Cars belonging to the ruling party and TDP were damaged, said a police official.

A TDP agent was attacked at Nakkaladinne village in Myduruku constituency, leading to his hospitalisation, police said.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Naidu alleged that there was "no peaceful atmosphere in the state for people to exercise their franchise".

CEO Meena noted that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were damaged in eight polling stations in Macherla constituency.

“The most important part in a machine (EVM) is the chip where data is stored. All these chips were checked by BEL engineers and they said that all those were intact and data could be retrieved,” he told reporters.

After a gap of a few hours, he said polling restarted in those eight stations.

Further, Meena pointed out that 2024 elections voters' list hardly had any errors.

Polling began at 7 am and was scheduled to end at 6 pm. However, it was extended beyond the deadline of 6 pm to enable those already waiting in the queues to exercise their franchise.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu along with their respective family members were among the early voters today.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila cast her vote at Idupulupaya, preceded by a visit to her father and former chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy's grave.

The YSRCP is contesting in all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha segments in the state.

As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BJP is contesting from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.

Actor Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena is contesting two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats. PTI STH GDK ROH