Andhra Pradesh sets target for 50-lakh hectare natural farming by 2028-29

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 19 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government aims to expand natural farming from the current five lakh hectares to 50 lakh hectares by 2028-29, involving 40 lakh farmers.

To achieve the goal, the state is educating farmers on the benefits of natural farming while collaborating with various organisations working in this field.

"The state government is actively promoting natural farming. Currently, five lakh hectares are under natural farming, and the government aims to bring 40 lakh farmers into the practice by expanding it to 50 lakh hectares," according to an official release.

As part of this effort, representatives from Pegasus Capital Advisors and Producers Trust visited Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday and met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat. They deliberated on areas of collaboration, including extending expertise in natural farming, introducing climate-resilient crops and creating an end-to-end ecosystem connecting farmers and consumers.

The mandate also includes market development, financing, data management and infrastructure development, the release stated.

Meanwhile, the chief minister outlined the prevailing conditions and opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, along with the state government’s key goals.

Naidu sought the support of the two organisations to achieve these ambitious objectives, the release added.