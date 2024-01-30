Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board clears proposals worth Rs 22,302 cr

Amaravati, Jan 30 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) on Tuesday approved proposals worth Rs 22,302 crore for establishing energy industries in the state, which will create 5,300 jobs.

Chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the SIPB meeting cleared the proposal of JSW Neo Energy Ltd to set up four solar power projects across the state to generate 3,350 MW of power at an investment of Rs 12,065 crore.

JSW will establish 400 MW project at Chakrayapeta in YSR District, 1,050 MW project (Mudigubba in Sri Satya Sai District), 1050 MW project (Rapthadu and Kanaganapally in Anantapur district) and 850 MW project (D. Hirehal and Bommnaal in Anantapur district) respectively, said an official press release.

These units are expected to provide direct employment to 3,300 people.

JSW will also establish 171 MW wind power projects at Kunukuntla in Owk mandal of Nandyala district and Jaladurgam village in Kurnool district at a cost of Rs 1,287 crore and employment potential for 200 persons.

Aqua Green Engineering Management Pvt Ltd’s proposal to establish a 1,000 MW solar power unit at Puligundlapally in Talupula mandal of Sri Satyasai district was also cleared, entailing an investment of Rs 4,000 crore and employment to 1,000 people.

Ecogreen Energy India Pvt Ltd will set up a 200 MW wind power unit at Aspari in Kurnool district at an outlay of Rs 1,350 crore, and also generate 200 jobs.

Renew Vikram Shakti Pvt Ltd will establish 600 MW wind power projects in Sri Satyasai and Anantapur districts at an investment of Rs 3,600 crore and employment potential of 600 jobs. PTI STH ROH