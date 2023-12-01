Andhra Pradesh steps up security on its side of Nagarjunasagar Dam

Amaravati, Dec 1 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday deployed a substantial number of police personnel on its side of the Nagarjunasagar Dam as irrigation officials were releasing 3,000 cusecs of water.

The police deployment will continue till negotiations between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over water are completed, and a concrete decision is taken, a senior police official said.

Besides police personnel, the Andhra Pradesh government has also set up check posts near the dam.

"The situation is peaceful. There are a substantial number of police personnel on this side. The deployment will be required until both states arrive at a concrete decision over the issue," Guntur Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police G Pala Raju told PTI.

The Telangana government has also deployed its police forces on its side of the dam.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief (EIC) C Narayana Reddy said that the Union Home Ministry will conduct a review meeting over the water issue with Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy today.

Reddy said the state government will update the facts with the Union Home Ministry.

The EIC said that 3,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water will continue to flow into Andhra Pradesh through one dam gate which was opened on Thursday. It will take three days to reach the tail end, after which summer storage tanks will be filled, taking up to 10 days.

Reddy said the irrigation officials may stop releasing water if it rains heavily. PTI STH SDP KH