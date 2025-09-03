Andhra Pradesh supports GST reforms, says Finance Minister Keshav

Amaravati/ New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government-led by N Chandrababu Naidu strongly supports the next-generation GST reforms being proposed by the Centre which are meant for the "best interest of the poorest of the poor", said Finance Minister P Keshav on Tuesday.

The minister attended the 56th GST Council meeting held in New Delhi today.

Keshav said these reforms align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day "Diwali gift" announcement, highlighting consumer benefits through rationalised tax rates, lower household costs, and "relief to the poorest citizens".

"I support the (GST) reforms being proposed by the Centre which are measures taken in the best interest of the poorest of the poor," said Keshav in a TDP release.

The minister said that as an alliance partner, the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh welcomes reforms covering food, education, health, steel, cement and textiles sectors.

He said that the reforms are a significant step toward reviving the economy and improving people's lives.

"The reforms are aimed at expanding the Indian economy while rationalising the tax rates on items of common consumption, reducing costs for households and providing relief to millions," the minister said.

These reforms expand India's economy while simplifying compliance through pre-filled returns and automated refunds while broad consensus exists that 'customer welfare' remains central, he added.

The 56th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state ministers, on Wednesday started deliberations on 'next-gen GST' reforms, which will lower tax rates on items of mass consumption, remove duty inversion in sectors, like textiles, and ease compliance burden for MSMEs.

The Council, over the next two days, will discuss reducing the number of slabs in GST to just two -- 5 per cent and 18 per cent -- and removing the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs. Also, a special 40 per cent tax has been proposed on a select few items, including tobacco and ultra-luxury goods. PTI MS STH KH