Andhra Pradesh to build port-based economy with Rs 3,500 cr ship-building project: CM Naidu

Amaravati, May 13, 2025 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced a strategic plan to develop a port-based economy harnessing the state's 1,000-kilometre-long coastline, establishing ports or fishing harbours at every 50 km interval.

The chief minister outlined that the plan is expected to spur economic growth in the southern state and generate employment and create infrastructure, said an official press release.

"We have unveiled a strategic plan to build a port-based economy by harnessing Andhra Pradesh’s 1,000-kilometre coastline," said Naidu in the press release.

As part of the central government’s bifurcation-era commitment, a major initiative was discussed to establish a Ship Building and Repair Cluster at Dugarajapatnam in Nellore district.

The project, based on an initial feasibility report, is proposed to be developed over 2,000 acres through collaboration between the central and state governments. Of the 2,000 acres, 1,000 acres will be allocated for core ship-building units and another 1,000 acres for ancillary industries.

The plan includes setting up a greenfield port integrated with a ship-building and repair hub featuring four dry docks, outfitting jetties, and a ship-lift facility.

The estimated central investment of the project is Rs 3,500 crore, with the Government of Andhra Pradesh contributing land as equity.

TDP supremo said that a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will attract global ship-building players and the project will bring Rs 26,000 crore investments creating 5,000 direct jobs, and 30,000 indirect jobs.

The chief minister instructed officials to prepare a detailed action plan to expedite the project. He also emphasised improving cargo movement via Visakhapatnam Port, crucial to the state's growth.