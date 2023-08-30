Andhra Pradesh to create artistes data bank to encourage local talent

Amaravati, Aug 30 (PTI) Aimed at encouraging local talent the Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVTDC) will create a data bank of aspiring artistes, technicians and others, said an official on Wednesday.

The data bank can be accessed by filmmakers to pick up artistes for movies, television projects, theatre productions and others, the official said.

"This will enable the producers and production houses to pick up local talent, thereby saving costs of getting artistes and technicians from Hyderabad and other states and thus nurture local talent," said Information and Public Relations (I & PR) Commissioner T Vijay Kumar Reddy in a press release.

Upon enrolment in the data bank, Reddy said identity cards will be issued to the artistes. PTI STH KH