Andhra Pradesh to deploy drones in operations against marijuana

Amaravati, Nov 13 (PTI) A plan has been devised to destroy marijuana cultivation in Andhra Pradesh with the help of drones, the state government said on Wednesday.

Using the services of drones, officials have already destroyed marijuana (ganja) cultivation spread across over three acres of land in the Anakapalli district.

"The Andhra Pradesh government will unveil a programme to use drones equipped with multi-spectral cameras to identify up to 3 ft tall marijuana plants," a government press release said.

According to the government, these drones can capture high-definition images and the state will also take the help of the Narcotics Control Bureau and Google to undertake these operations.

The Andhra Pradesh state government has decided to destroy marijuana cultivation completely in the state, the press release said. PTI STH ADB