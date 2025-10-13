Andhra Pradesh to hold roadshows in UAE ahead of CII Partnership Summit

Amaravati, Oct 13 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government said it will undertake roadshows in the United Arab Emirates from October 22 to 24, focusing on key sectors ahead of the forthcoming CII Partnership Summit in November.

The Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Partnership Summit is scheduled for November 14 and 15 in the port city of Visakhapatnam.

“Government…hereby accord permission for ministers and officers to visit Dubai and Abu Dhabi, UAE, from October 22 to 24, 2025, on focus sectors of real estate and construction, logistics and transportation,” said Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary, in an order.

Other focus sectors include financial services and innovation, including artificial intelligence, e-commerce, and renewable energy. Ports and container terminals, tourism, food security, and sovereign wealth funds investing in infrastructure projects are also part of the focus areas, the GO added.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and other ministers, along with senior officials, are expected to participate in the UAE roadshows.

Similarly, MSME Minister K Srinivas has been granted permission to visit Germany from October 14 to 18 to invite German companies to participate in the summit. PTI STH SSK