Andhra Pradesh to launch LEAP model for education revamp

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh is revamping its education model this month with the launch of LEAP (Learning Excellence in Andhra Pradesh) model, aimed at overhauling curriculum, pedagogy and infrastructure, according to Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

Play-based curriculum, pedagogy training and an AI-driven remedial assessment programme, Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), are among the major highlights of the model.

"Andhra Pradesh is pioneering a new era of education through LEAP — focusing on foundational learning, global best practices, and inclusive growth," Lokesh told PTI.

The model will be introduced from the 2025-26 academic session.

The Minister explained that the government's vision is to build a world-class education system in the state by 2029 by adopting an outcome-oriented approach to equip students with technical, leadership, and real-life skills through AI and other cutting-edge technologies.

The need for the new model was felt after crucial reports, including the ASER survey, pointed out poor learning outcomes, he pointed out. The infrastructure revamp includes Building as Learning Aid (BaLA) and print-rich classrooms in all pre-primary and primary classes.

According to officials, two to three model anganwadi centre schools (AWCs) will be set up per assembly constituency.

"Inclusion of girl child toilets and other basic facilities like electricity and water connections in AWCs will also be ensured," a senior official said. The curriculum and pedagogy revamp will include a revised curriculum aligned with NEP 2020 goals, 21st-century skills, digital literacy and holistic learning in primary and upper primary.

Also, part of the revamp will be value-based education and increased focus on extracurriculars at all levels. Bridge courses for students transitioning to Grades 6 and 9 will also be provided. Summer learning packets, including assignments, assessments and specified learning material designed to prepare 6th to 8th graders for the upcoming school year will also be made available, the official added.

Providing prescriptive learning tools and e-content based on assessment data is also on the agenda, the official added. Alignment of teacher performance data and student outcomes, comprehensive teacher training program, e-content on best pedagogical practices, e-modules for teachers on facilitating vocational courses and professional development for principals with workshops and mentorship are also in the pipeline.