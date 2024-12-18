Andhra Pradesh to monitor investment progress through digital tracker

Amaravati, Dec 18 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government will continuously monitor the progress of investments in the state through a digital investment tracker, the Chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad said on Wednesday.

Steps are being taken in a timely manner to monitor respective investment proposals after key meetings by the government, he added.

"In order to continuously monitor the establishment of a business from the DPR (detailed project report) level to the grounding of the unit, monitoring should now be done through an investment tracker under the SIPC (state investment promotion committee) project monitoring mechanism," Prasad said in an official release.

According to him, investment tracker is an effective digital platform through which projects being set up by various departments in the state can be tracked and any bottlenecks in their establishment can be identified and resolved in a timely manner.

e-tracker system will be useful in every way for various government departments to continuously monitor the status of projects and resolve problems, as well as for district industry centres to update project information etc., he said.

Further, he noted that investors can also log in and check the progress of projects and this system will help in identifying and resolving bottlenecks in project establishment and providing data-based information to governments for speeding up the processes.

"Since some departments do not have a district level officer at the field level, the general manager of the District Industries Centre should be the nodal officer and the officials of the concerned departments should continuously monitor the projects," said Prasad.

He also directed officials to place investment proposals before the District Industrial Promotion and Exports Committees (DIEPC) that are chaired by respective district collectors.

Further, he directed 14 line departments to continuously monitor the Investment Tracker system and take steps to establish the respective units in a timely manner after the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) approval. PTI STH ADB