Andhra Pradesh: Two arrested for attempting to circulate fake currency

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh), March 2 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Vizianagaram town for allegedly attempting to circulate fake currency worth Rs 15 lakh on Saturday, said a police official.

Police arrested B Chakradhar (35) and R Vishnu (33) for allegedly attempting to circulate the fake currency at Gummi Centre in Vizianagaram town and seized the counterfeit notes.

"Acting on a tip-off, police went to Gummi Centre and found Chakradhar and Vishnu moving suspiciously, prompting them to apprehend the duo, which resulted in the seizure of Rs 25,000 in Rs 500 denominations," said Vizianagaram district police in a press release.

On further questioning, the duo informed police that they paid Rs 3 lakh to one Chandra Manipal from Odisha state for Rs 15.5 lakh worth fake currency.

Police arrested Chakradhar and Vishnu under IPC Sections 34, IPC 489 B & C, and produced them in court, a police official told PTI.

Meanwhile, police are looking out for Chandra Manipal.

