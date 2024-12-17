Andhra Pradesh unveils new tourism policy for 2024-29

Vijayawada, Dec 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister K Durgesh on Tuesday released the new tourism policy of the state for the 2024-29 period here, promising government cooperation with investors.

Advertisment

Following the conferment of industry status to tourism by the TDP-led government, the Tourism Minister highlighted that the southern state will be transformed into a tourism hub in the next five years.

“We are creating three ecotourism, 10 temple tourism, two Buddhist, five beach, four river and two cruise circuits,” said Durgesh, addressing a press conference.

Further, he noted that seven anchor hubs and 25 thematic approaches will also be developed to promote tourism in the state, which he alleged to have been handicapped during the erstwhile YSRCP regime.

Advertisment

According to the minister, the new policy emphasises on revenue growth, safety of tourists, responsible tourism, overall development, employment for youth and other related aspects.

Durgesh assured that prospective investors in the southern state need not worry about anything and promised complete cooperation from the government. PTI STH ROH