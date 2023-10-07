Andhra Pradesh will move SC seeking Krishna river water: Irrigation Minister

Amaravati, Oct 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh will move the Supreme Court as it is not agreeable for the state to comply with the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal on allocation of Kirshna river waters between the two Telugu speaking states, said State Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu on Saturday.

The state government will file a special leave petition in the apex court in the wake of a gazette being released, incorporating Birjesh Kumar tribunal's directions, he said.

"We will fight it out in the Supreme Court against the Central Government and the Ministry of Jal Shakti's decision to extend the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal," said Rambabu, addressing a press conference in Vijayawada.

He exhorted that Andhra Pradesh would not agree with the plan of new guidelines being devised to share Krishna river waters between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Questioning the need for the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal at this juncture, Rambabu observed that Krishna river waters are already being distributed according to the Bachawat Tribunal.

Rambabu's reactions come in the wake of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approving the issuance of terms of reference (ToR) to the existing Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT) under Section 5 (1) of the Inter-State River Water Disputes (ISRWD) Act, 1956 as part of adjudication between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He said it is not agreeable for Andhra Pradesh to allow the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal to distribute Krishna river waters between the Telugu states.

The minister asserted that they (state government) would not let the farmers injustice and exuded confidence that Andhra Pradesh would win this fight.

Rambabu highlighted that long standing disagreements are there among the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over Krishna river waters.

As per Bachawat Tribunal's 1976 award, he said the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh's 811 TMC share was further apportioned into 512 TMC for the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh and 299 TMC to Telangana.

Rambabu vowed to protect every drop of water belonging to the southern state. PTI STH KH