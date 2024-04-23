Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla police develop SAMARTH app to swiftly mobilise forces during polls

Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district police have developed a mobile app, SAMARTH, to swiftly mobilise police forces at a troubled polling station during elections, a police official said on Tuesday.

The Security Arrangement Mapping Analysis Response Tracking Hub (SAMARTH) can alert up to 2,000 police officers in an instant for effective policing during elections.

Developed by Bapatla police District IT Core Department and available only to police personnel in the English language, the app enables them to quickly respond to incidents at polling stations or other locations.

“SAMARTH mobile app has been created for smart and quick policing in order to provide effective services to the people during the general elections,” Bapatla Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal, who launched it on Monday, told PTI.

In the event of an untoward incident, the officer in-charge of a particular polling station can press the SOS button to alert the control room to mobilise the nearby police striking and mobile parties to reach the spot.

Likewise, police officials working in a particular polling centre can immediately find out the details of the nearest police officers to seek immediate reinforcements.

Further, the app has a notification feature to send simultaneous messages to all 2,000 policemen in the district, starting from the home guard level to the additional SP (ASP) level, without requiring an internet connection.

Jindal noted that the app is powerful and robust, and a real-time application for district police officers to track personnel location, identify problematic polling stations and directly alert the police control room for forces to reach a troubled spot in a timely manner.

According to Jindal, the app hosts the details of all police personnel in the district and also offers the feature of knowing their real-time location.

Similarly, the details of all polling stations are also clearly included to easily identify critical booths among them.

The app also offers route maps using Google Maps to reach a particular polling station.

It is also loaded with information on election rules, training material, laws and other related information for policemen to use them anytime, Jindal added. PTI STH ANE