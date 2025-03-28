Andhra procures over 35 lakh tonne of Kharif paddy for Rs 8,138 cr

Vijayawada, Mar 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar on Friday announced that the state government has procured over 35 lakh tonne of paddy from the Kharif season at Rs 8,138 crore.

He stated that the paddy was procured from over 5.6 lakh farmers, ensuring direct financial assistance to cultivators across the state.

"The government has procured 35.48 lakh metric tonne of grain from 5.61 lakh farmers, depositing Rs 8,138 crore directly into their accounts to ensure timely payments and financial support," Manohar said during a board meeting of the AP Civil Supplies Corporation.

To facilitate prompt payments, the government deposited Rs 8,138 crore directly into farmers' accounts, preventing delays and eliminating middlemen, he added.

The initiative reflects the NDA coalition government’s commitment to agriculture by ensuring fair prices and timely payments, the minister said.

Additionally, he noted that efforts are ongoing to streamline procurement and enhance storage infrastructure for future seasons. PTI MS STH SSK KH