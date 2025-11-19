Andhra pushed into 'lawless, Taliban-style governance' under TDP-led govt, alleges YSRCP

Amaravati, Nov 19 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana on Wednesday alleged that Andhra Pradesh is being pushed into a lawless and unconstitutional Taliban-style governance under the TDP-led government.

Satyanarayana condemned the "illegal arrest" of YSRCP official spokesperson Venkata Reddy, and claimed that democratic dissent was being suppressed through abuse of police machinery.

"Andhra Pradesh has descended into a lawless, unconstitutional Taliban-style governance under the TDP, BJP and Janasena coalition," said Satyanarayana, addressing a press conference in Vijayawada.

Reddy, a fire brand spokesperson of the opposition party, was arrested on Tuesday morning by Andhra Pradesh police in Hyderabad for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media.

The former minister claimed that Reddy was detained without notice or following due procedure and was produced before a magistrate only after midnight.

He questioned the government’s stance, arguing that expressing the party’s view on the suspicious death of TTD Parakamani (cash offering counting center) theft case complainant Satish Kumar, cannot be treated as a crime.

Recently, Kumar was found dead under suspicious circumstances near Komali village in Anantapur district.

He alleged that Kumar may have taken the extreme step due to "severe pressure" from the government and called for a transparent probe into the matter.

Satyanarayana said ruling party leaders making baseless allegations regarding Kumar’s death only show their incompetence and that those who control investigative systems should present facts.

According to Satyanarayana, attempts to silence the opposition reflect Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s intolerance, particularly when questioned about the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

He recalled that the previous YSRCP government passed a resolution in the assembly opposing VSP privatisation, while the present coalition refuses to do so despite praising the Centre for releasing Rs 11,400 crore.

The former minister maintained that the core issue at VSP is the lack of captive mines, which pushed raw material costs from 54 percent to 64 percent, weakening the plant financially.

Instead of addressing this structural gap or securing mines like those allotted for new steel plants, he said the state government was 'resorting to diversions'. PTI MS STH ROH