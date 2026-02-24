Andhra pushes time-bound energy efficiency projects, eyes Rs 400 cr investments

Amaravati, Feb 24 (PTI) Time-bound implementation of identified energy efficiency projects was emphasised at the 'Investment Bazar' workshop held here on Tuesday tbazaaro accelerate sustainable industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh, an official said.

Chief Executive Officer of Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), P Pulla Reddy, addressed industries, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), bankers and technology providers at the workshop, urging stakeholders to convert the State’s technical potential into bankable investments.

“Time-bound implementation of identified energy efficiency projects is essential to accelerate sustainable industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh,” Reddy said in a statement.

He said industries and financial institutions must ensure swift financial closure and time-bound execution of identified projects to strengthen competitiveness and advance climate goals.

Reddy noted that Andhra Pradesh has identified over Rs 400 crore worth of viable energy efficiency projects through five Investment Bazar events, and stressed the need for aggressive mobilisation of public and private capital.

Referring to the State Energy Efficiency Policy 2024–2028, he highlighted the mandate for Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) 2017 compliance across 123 Urban Local Bodies, adding that more than 1,800 ECBC-compliant buildings have already been approved.

Encouraging industries to leverage the Assistance in Deploying Energy Efficient Technologies in Industries and Establishments (ADEETIE) scheme, he said it offers five per cent interest subvention for micro and small enterprises and three per cent for medium enterprises across 14 key sectors, including fisheries, glass and refractory clusters in East and West Godavari districts.

The workshop was the sixth Investment Bazar organised under the Energy Efficiency Financing Platform initiative of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Government of India, he added.

Reddy further said that under the Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) mechanism, up to Cycle VI, the State has achieved energy savings of over 1.3 million tonnes of oil equivalent across 59 industries.

APSECM has also constituted a Financial Institutions Committee comprising 11 banks and two non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to facilitate financing for energy efficiency projects. Andhra Pradesh recently received the National Energy Conservation Award 2025 (First Prize) for the fourth consecutive time, the statement added.