Andhra ranks sixth nationally in organ donation: Health Minister

Amaravati, March 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Tuesday said the state has secured sixth place nationally in organ donation.

He cited the state-wise organ donation list-2025 released by the National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (NOTTO).

He said awareness programmes under the Jeevan Daan (state-level organ donation and transplant programme) initiative, launched in 2015 after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, have strengthened public participation and improved organ donation outcomes.

"The state has secured sixth place nationally in organ donation; this rank reflects increasing awareness and coordinated efforts of Jeevan Daan and government hospitals," Yadav said in an official press release.

Officials informed the minister that the number of hospitals conducting organ transplant surgeries has increased from three to nine across the state.

These (hospitals) include King George Hospital (KGH) and Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Visakhapatnam, Government General Hospitals (GGH) at Guntur, Kurnool and Vijayawada, Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Mangalagiri, Padmavathi Children's Heart Centre in Tirupati and Kidney Research Centre and Super Speciality Hospital in Palasa, said the press release.

So far, eight kidney and one liver transplants were performed from brain-dead donors in government hospitals, in addition to 87 kidney transplants from blood-related donors, it said.

In the first two months of this year, 64 organs were retrieved from 18 brain-dead donors, benefiting 64 patients, marking an increase compared to previous years.

According to Jeevan Daan Trust data, 5,347 patients are awaiting organs, including 38 children below nine years, with the majority aged between 20 and 50, said the press release.

State honours and Rs 10,000 immediate financial assistance are provided to donor families, while a proposal to enhance assistance up to Rs 1 lakh is under consideration, the press release added.