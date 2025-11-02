Andhra records Rs 3,021 cr GST in October, second-highest since 2017: Govt

Amaravati, Nov 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh collected Rs 3,021 crore in net Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue last month—the second-highest for any October since GST was introduced in 2017, the state’s Commercial Taxes Department said.

According to the department, the state registered an 8.77 per cent growth in net GST collections compared to October 2024, despite rate reductions on several goods. Gross GST collections stood at Rs 3,490 crore, reflecting a 2.54 per cent year-on-year increase.

"Net GST collections for October 2025 reached Rs 3,021 crore, marking the second-highest ever for October since GST’s inception in 2017," the department said in a release on Saturday.

During the month, State GST (SGST) collections stood at Rs 1,247 crore, recording a 6.2 per cent rise compared to the same period last year. Integrated GST (IGST) settlements contributed Rs 1,773 crore, up 10.65 per cent from October 2024.

Petroleum product VAT collections rose 7.88 per cent to Rs 1,282 crore, helping sustain the state’s overall revenue momentum, the release added.

Professional tax collections also registered a strong growth of 18.26 per cent in October, with a cumulative increase of 46.55 per cent for the financial year so far.

From April to October 2025, net GST collections have consistently surpassed those recorded in the same period last year, underscoring strong economic activity and improved tax compliance, the department said.

Total tax collections across all sectors for October 2025 stood at Rs 4,458 crore, reflecting an 8.03 per cent year-on-year increase.

The department attributed the sustained revenue growth to the use of advanced data analytics and AI to detect tax evasion and discrepancies, enabling targeted audits and enhanced compliance.

Other key measures included better coordination between central and state tax authorities, particularly on IGST reversal mechanisms for accurate settlements, and performance-based deployment of high-performing officers to critical zones to improve efficiency and accountability.

Improved return filing compliance—driven by strict enforcement and early detection of irregularities—also helped prevent potential revenue leakages, the release added. PTI MS GDK SSK