Andhra registers 6.72 per cent rise in net GST collections in Jan at Rs 3,073 cr

Amaravati, Feb 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh recorded net GST collections of Rs 3,073 crore in January 2026, marking the highest-ever collections for the month since the taxation system was introduced in 2017.

The collections were achieved despite rate reductions on several goods.

According to the Commercial Taxes Department, the state registered a 6.72 per cent growth in net GST collections compared to January 2025, even as tax rates were cut on major consumer essentials, consumer durables, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and cement.

Gross GST collections for January 2026 stood at over Rs 3,400 crore, reflecting a 3.46 percent decline year-on-year.

"Net GST collections for January 2026 reached Rs 3,073 crore, the highest ever for any January since the implementation of GST in 2017," said Chief Commissioner of State Tax, A Babu in an official press release.

State GST (SGST) collections stood at Rs 1,284 crore in January 2026, registering an 8.37 per cent increase compared to the same month last year, reflecting improved consumption and strengthened enforcement measures.

Integrated GST (IGST) settlements amounted to Rs 1,789 crore, recording a 5.57 percent rise over January 2025, while petroleum product Value Added Tax (VAT) collections increased by 7.09 percent to Rs 1,490 crore, sustaining the state's revenue momentum, he said.

Professional tax collections also witnessed sharp growth of 25.60 per cent during January 2026, with cumulative collections rising by 43.50 per cent up to the month in the current financial year, said Babu.

For 10 consecutive months--from April 2025 to January 2026, net GST collections have exceeded those of the corresponding months in the previous financial year, indicating steady economic activity and improved compliance levels, it noted.

Total tax collections across all sectors in January 2026 reached Rs 4,704 crore, marking a growth of 7 per cent compared to January 2025, while cumulative collections up to January stood at Rs 44,221 crore, a 4.79 per cent increase year-on-year.

Key measures supporting revenue growth included the use of advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence to detect tax evasion, identify discrepancies in input tax credit claims, and enable targeted audits to enhance compliance.

The department also strengthened coordination between central and state tax authorities, focused on timely IGST reversals and settlements, and adopted performance-based deployment of officers to improve efficiency and accountability.

Return filing compliance improved significantly due to strict enforcement, while enhanced investigation mechanisms and early detection of irregularities helped prevent potential revenue leakage, he added. PTI MS SA