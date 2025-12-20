Andhra role model for all states in energy efficiency, conservation: Chief Secy

Amaravati, Dec 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh chief secretary K Vijayanand on Saturday said the state has emerged as a role model to other states in energy efficiency and conservation, driven by forward-looking policies, among others.

Vijayanand made these observations during the valedictory function of the National Energy Conservation Week 2025 celebrations organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) in Vijayawada.

"Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a role model to other states of the nation in the areas of energy efficiency and energy conservation, driven by its forward-looking policies, effective implementation of energy efficiency programmes, and sustained commitment across industries, buildings, institutions, and urban local bodies," he said.

Presenting State Energy Conservation Awards to public and private organisations which demonstrated excellence in energy efficiency under the buildings, industries and institutions sectors, the top official observed that a structured approach towards energy conservation had begun in the state in 2015.

According to the chief secretary, street lighting was converted into LED illumination in Vizag post Hud Hud cyclone, resulting in up to 45 percent energy savings.

With the support of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), he said over two crore households were covered under LED lighting, achieving nearly 30 percent savings.

Likewise, Vijayanand said, energy efficient agricultural motors and industrial interventions under the Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme led to the completion of three PAT cycles and energy savings of about 1.35 million tonnes of oil equivalent.

Alongside technology adoption, he underscored that the state has introduced strong policy measures, including mandatory energy-efficient and green building norms, leading to approvals for 2,000 to 3,000 green buildings.

He highlighted that the Integrated Clean Energy Policy, aimed at achieving Net Zero carbon emissions, with a target of 160 GW of green energy, has already approved 100 GW (worth projects).

Observing that awareness is key, Vijayanand said 1,550 Energy Literacy Clubs were established in schools, and emphasised that energy conservation is a shared social responsibility, essential for cost reduction and environmental protection.

Further, the chief secretary held a review meeting and directed Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Ltd (APCPDCL) officials to ensure time-bound completion of all ongoing power sector schemes.

He instructed them to lay special focus on rooftop solar, feeder-level solarisation, RDSS loss-reduction works, smart metering, and EV charging infrastructure, among other guidelines. PTI STH SA