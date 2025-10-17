Andhra sets 51 lakh tonne paddy procurement target for 2025-26 Kharif season: Minister

Amaravati, Oct 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar on Friday said the state government has set a target of procuring 51 lakh tonnes of paddy during the 2025-26 Kharif season.

Manohar noted that the NDA coalition government cleared Rs 763 crore dues allegedly left unpaid by the previous YSRCP administration, which had pending payments exceeding Rs 1,500 crore. Last year, the state procured 34 lakh metric tonnes of grain.

“The state government has set a target to procure 51 lakh metric tonnes of grain during the 2025–26 Kharif season,” Manohar said in a press release.

The minister said the NDA government is committed to working inclusively despite financial constraints, ensuring timely payments and support to rice millers across the state.

He urged collective efforts to curb Public Distribution System (PDS) rice smuggling. “Rice millers must stand with the government to prevent smuggling. Let’s work together for farmers and uphold the system,” he said.

Manohar added that bank guarantees would be arranged on a 1:2 basis through 35 banks, and real-time monitoring would be implemented in districts facing operational challenges.

Highlighting procurement reforms, he said farmers would be able to register via WhatsApp, payments would be credited within 48 hours, and the process would be largely paperless. Millers were advised to ensure the readiness of moisture-measuring machines, transport facilities, and quality gunny bags in advance.

Grain procurement across the state will begin on October 27. Over 3,000 Rythu Seva Kendras, nearly 2,000 Primary Procurement Centres, and around 10,000 staff will be deployed to facilitate the collection of paddy, Manohar said. PTI MS STH SSK