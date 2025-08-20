Andhra sets Guinness World Record for highest online registrations for entrepreneurship programme

Amaravati, Aug 20 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government’s 'Avishkarana Andhra' programme has created a Guinness World Record for its massive online entrepreneurship drive.

The initiative, which aims to create at least one entrepreneur per family, saw 1.67 lakh people sign up for the online business programme in 24 hours, setting a new world record.

"The Avishkarana Andhra launched by the Andhra Pradesh government entered the Guinness Book of World Records after 1.67 lakh people registered their names for an online entrepreneurship programme," said an official release.

While launching the Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs (RTIHs) today, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled the ‘Avishkarana Andhra’ programme.

Representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records presented the official certificate to Naidu during the inauguration of the RTIH.