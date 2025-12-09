Andhra sets Rs 10,000 crore revenue target for registration, stamps department

Amaravati, Dec 9 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday said it has set a revenue target of over Rs 10,000 crore for its Registration and Stamps Department for the fiscal year 2025-26.

The state has identified 430 real estate ventures and aims to facilitate nearly 15,570 user-friendly registrations through these projects, expected to generate Rs 250 crore in revenue.

"In this financial year (2025-26), a target of earning Rs 10,169 crore revenue through the Registration and Stamps Department has been set. 430 real estate ventures have been identified to implement an action plan to facilitate user-friendly registration," a press release, summarising a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said.

Between June 15, 2024, and December 1, 2025, the Revenue Department received over 5.2 lakh grievances, of which more than 4.5 lakh have been resolved, while 73,000 are still under consideration, the release added.

The release also highlighted that the auto-mutation process has accelerated following governance reforms introduced in June.

Meanwhile, a resurvey of land has been completed in 6,693 villages, and the data has been uploaded to Webland 2.0, it further said.

The Revenue Department is also reassessing over 5.7 lakh acres of assigned land that were kept under freehold status during the previous YSRCP government, the release noted. PTI STH SSK