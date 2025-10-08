Andhra: Seven killed in crackers manufacturing unit fire

Rayavaram (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 8 (PTI) At least seven persons were killed in a fire at a crackers manufacturing unit here in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday, said a police official.

Three persons sustained injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the loss of lives was really saddening and extended his sympathies to the victims' families.

"I pray for the injured persons to recover soon," said Modi, according to a post on 'X' by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

According to Ramachandrapuram sub-divisional police officer B Raghuveer, a spark had ignited the firecrackers stockpile, leading to a series of blasts and a huge plume of white smoke.

"The spark was produced while stuffing a cracker with the chemical, which resulted in the catastrophic explosions and the massive fire accident," he said.

The fire accident had occurred around 1 pm at Sri Ganapati Grand Fire Works, which reportedly has been in the firecrackers business since 1932.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Meena said the unit was a licensed one.

Raghuveer observed that the unit was repeatedly warned, twice in the past fortnight, and was also served notices by Revenue Department officials.

As the firecrackers and the chemicals caught fire and started exploding, thick plumes of white smoke billowed from the unit, accompanied by fire in the lush green village.

Videos of rescuers carrying a severely injured person on a gunny sack by a paddy field went viral.

Likewise, a body was seen lying on the floor of the manufacturing unit amid strewn bricks as the demolished shed smoldered for a while water was sprayed to douse the flames.

Following the incident, locals used a motor to pump water from a nearby tank for dousing the blaze.

The manufacturing unit functioned out of asbestos sheds, which was seen burning, even as smaller firecrackers continued to burst in the aftermath of the fire accident.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed anguish over the deaths. He instructed officials to visit the accident site to oversee rescue efforts and promised support to the victims' families.

Opposition leader and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and grief over the tragic incident in Konaseema district.

Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, he urged the government to extend generous support to them. PTI STH SA