Andhra should capitalise on this opportune moment to grab special category status: Lakshminarayana

Visakhapatnam, June 6 (PTI) Jai Bharat National Party founder president V V Lakshminarayana on Thursday said the opportune moment to obtain the special category status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh has arrived, and the state should make the best out of it.

Lakshminarayana asserted that no single party winning a majority to form the government at the Centre is Andhra Pradesh’s biggest advantage.

“So, whatever you do, bringing SCS is of primary importance to the state…there no other alternative,” said the former IPS officer, addressing a press conference, directing his comments at TDP and Jana Sena leadership.

He recalled Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's remarks made after YSRCP won 22 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls that the BJP itself had garnered enough seats back then to form the government on its own, obviating any scope for bargain.

According to Lakshminarayana, the forthcoming government in the state cannot fulfil the promises it made unless it obtains the SCS, which can help raise the funds necessary to meet expenses.

The NDA manifesto’s super six schemes have worked wonders for the alliance partners in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Super Six schemes include Rs 1,500 monthly pension to women in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment aid and free bus travel for women.

If the southern state is deprived of the SCS, Lakshminarayana said the NDA government in the state will be compelled to borrow more money than the YSRCP government.

TDP and Janasena won 16 and two MPs seats respectively, which could prove to be crucial for forming the coalition government at the Centre. PTI STH ROH