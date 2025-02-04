Andhra should conduct caste survey similar to Telangana: Y S Sharmila

Amaravati, Feb 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila on Tuesday demanded that the TDP-led NDA government in the state conduct a caste census similar to the one successfully carried out in neighbouring Telangana.

Terming Telangana’s caste census an exemplary model for the entire nation, the APCC president called it a historic development and an example of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘foresight’ for the country’s future.

"A caste census should be undertaken in our state (Andhra Pradesh) as well. In a population of 5.5 crore, the number of backward people should be determined. The number of people from weaker sections who are subjected to caste discrimination should also be accounted for," said Sharmila in a post on 'X'.

Citing Telangana’s caste enumeration, the opposition leader said the neighbouring state’s population consists of 56 per cent BCs, 17 per cent SCs, and 10 per cent STs, among others, and observed that 90 per cent of the population belongs to backward and weaker sections.

According to Sharmila, the population mix in Andhra Pradesh would likely be similar, as well.

Calling for reservations based on population proportion in politics, education, and employment, Sharmila demanded that the ruling alliance of TDP, BJP, and Janasena in Andhra Pradesh conduct a similar exercise.

Though the erstwhile YSRCP government had conducted a caste census before the 2024 polls, she said BJP’s ‘foster son’ and former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had 'suppressed' the survey.

"Under BJP’s direction, it (the caste census) didn’t see the light of day. While Rahul Gandhi is demanding a nationwide caste census, the BJP is misleading by claiming that this demand is for rescinding reservations," said Sharmila.

Advising Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu "not to fall into BJP’s trap," she urged him to "immediately undertake the caste census".

Echoing Sharmila, APCC vice president Kolanukonda Sivaji, who is also a BC leader, noted that the ruling alliance in Andhra Pradesh went into the 2024 polls with the promise that it would contest the next local body election only after increasing BC reservations to 40 per cent.

"I am reminded of this promise by Chandrababu Naidu. The BC sections are enlightened and ready to claim their reservations in politics, education, and employment proportional to their population percentage. Across the country, BCs are campaigning for their rightful share in resources and rights," said Sivaji.

Observing that the Mandal Commission report had also identified 50 per cent of BCs in the state, he called on the TDP, which claims to be a party of BCs, to immediately chart out plans to undertake the survey and also demarcate the Most Backward Class category.

Unless social groups know their numerical strength in a welfare country," Sivaji said, "the fruits of welfare will not reach everyone." Highlighting that there is no ministry for BCs at the Centre, the APCC vice president demanded that the union government provide 50 per cent reservations for BCs and also create a sub-quota for BC women within the 33 per cent reservation earmarked for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Further, he called on the state assembly to convene immediately and take a decision on the caste survey. PTI STH SSK KH