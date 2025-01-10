Andhra should witness real estate boom, win industry players appreciation: CM

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that the state should experience a real estate boom and earn the appreciation of players in the construction industry.

Addressing a real estate conference here, the chief minister mentioned that he had directed Municipal Minister P Narayana to develop the best real estate policy in the country.

"I told Narayana one thing. There should be a boom in the construction sector in the state, and no one should face any obstacles. If necessary, study the entire country and bring the best policy to ensure that real estate players appreciate it," he said.

According to the CM, if anyone is to adopt the best real estate policy in the country, Andhra Pradesh should be the destination.

Further, he promised that if any other state implements a better real estate policy than Andhra Pradesh, the TDP-led NDA government will adopt those guidelines as well.

Hinting that the real estate and construction sectors had suffered under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP regime from 2019 to 2024, Naidu said Narayana held multiple discussions with real estate players to simplify the rules.

The CM emphasised that not only the Municipal Department but also all departments connected to the construction industry, will ease their rules.

Promising to introduce a dashboard within two months, he stated that a timeline will be set for each permission, with the possibility of extending deemed permissions if that timeline is breached.

Noting that the construction industry is in distress, Naidu promised to support it, encourage its growth, and give it a boost, advising industry players to move on from the past.

Shifting from his advocacy for IT, the TDP supremo made an open call for everyone to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) and recommended the use of ChatGPT.

He said these futuristic technologies could be applied in daily life and decision-making.

Additionally, the CM promised to develop smaller towns like Kurnool, Nellore, and others, emphasising that "our cities should also be among the top." Naidu urged the construction industry and real estate players to maintain self-discipline by avoiding unauthorised constructions and reporting such practices to the government.

He further highlighted that there will be no city like Amaravati in the country. PTI STH SSK KH