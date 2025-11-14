Andhra, Singapore sign deal on urban development, flight services

Visakhapatnam, Nov 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh and Singapore governments on Friday signed a deal on urban governance, sustainable development, and flight services between Vijayawada and the city-state at the 30th CII Partnership Summit here.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Singapore’s government and companies operate on innovative ideas, and that Andhra Pradesh is keen to collaborate with such entities.

“Singapore and Andhra Pradesh governments sealed the deal in the presence of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Singapore Home Minister Shanmugam,” a press release said.

Speaking at the MoU exchange ceremony, Naidu said strong public policies had enabled Singapore’s rapid development.

He said the Southeast Asian country helped him with a plan to develop the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, which faced issues but is now being reconstructed.

Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said tri-weekly flights would operate between Vijayawada and Singapore, adding that services were already operational between Visakhapatnam and Singapore.

Shanmugam said there was a strong bond between Singapore and Andhra Pradesh and expressed confidence that Singapore-based companies would receive full support in the state.

He said a joint implementation steering committee would oversee the execution of the agreement. PTI RR STH GDK SSK