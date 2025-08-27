Andhra: Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park adds three exotic species to its collection

Tirupati, Aug 27 (PTI) The Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park has received a pair each of red-necked wallabies, meerkats, and common marmosets (also called white-tufted marmoset), officials said here on Wednesday.

SVZP curator Selvam said the animals, donated by the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT) in Gujarat, have been placed in the specialised Sanjeevani block for mandatory quarantine.

“With the arrival of these three exotic species, our zoo has strengthened its conservation efforts and will soon showcase them to the public,” Selvam said in a statement.

He added that the 15th Governing Body meeting of the Zoo Authority of Andhra Pradesh, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, has approved the construction of new enclosures worth Rs 55 lakh.

The sanctioned works are at various stages of execution, and the animals will be shifted to their permanent habitats once the facilities are ready, he said.

The zoo authorities said the initiative underscores SVZP's commitment to conservation, education, and providing enriching experiences for visitors, while strengthening its role in modern zoological development.