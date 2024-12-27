Andhra, Telangana CMs pay homage to Manmohan Singh

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his residence here.

Describing Singh's death as "an irreparable loss for the country," Naidu said his idealogy and economic reforms undertaken in the 1990s will remain for ever.

"It will be the responsibility of every citizen to take forward these reforms," he told reporters.

Telugu Desam Party MPs also paid final respects to the former prime minister. PTI LUX LUX VN VN