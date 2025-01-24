Andhra, Telangana lag in revenue receipts, says Principal Accountant General

Amaravati/Hyderabad, Jan 24 (PTI) With just three months left for the closure of the financial year, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana lag behind the budgeted targets of total revenue receipts while borrowings are up to the mark, according to the figures released by the Principal Accountant General of the respective states.

Andhra Pradesh recorded 69.36 per cent of the total budgeted receipts at Rs 1.87 lakh crore by the end of December 2024.

According to the figures by the Principal Accountant General of AP, the state has budgeted nearly Rs 2.70 lakh crore as total receipts for the financial year 2024-25.

State’s tax revenues stood at little over Rs 98,000 crore as of December against the estimated Rs 1.60 lakh crore while the borrowings and other liabilities were at nearly Rs 74,000 crore, 108 per cent of the budgeted Rs 68,000 crore.

Stamps and registration fee collections in AP recorded just 47.33 per cent (of the estimates) at Rs 6,389 crore indicating bleak property transactions.

Telangana recorded 58.57 per cent of the total estimated revenues at Rs 1.61 lakh crore by the end of December 2024.

According to figures by the Principal Accountant General of Telangana, the state has budgeted nearly Rs 2.74 lakh crore as total revenues for the financial year 2024-25.

Telangana’s tax revenues stood at little over Rs 1.02 lakh crore as of December against the budgeted Rs 1.64 lakh crore while the borrowings were at over Rs 48,000 crore 98 per cent of the budgeted Rs 49255.41 crore. PTI GDK KH