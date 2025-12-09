Andhra: Three killed, three injured in road accident

Nagari (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 9 (PTI) Three people were killed and three others injured on Tuesday when two cars collided head-on here, police said.

"Three victims died on the spot, while the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment," Nagari DSP Mohammad Aziz told PTI, adding that two of the deceased were employees of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The collision occurred on Nagari Road in Chittoor when one car was travelling from Tiruchanur to Tirupati and the other was heading towards Tirumala for the deity’s darshan, the DSP said.

Aziz said overspeeding and driver negligence were the primary causes of the accident.

He noted that the road has no major curves or blind spots, and that reflectors have been installed, with dividers planned to enhance safety.

A case has been registered under Section 106 of the BNSS Act, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI MS GDK SSK