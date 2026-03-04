Andhra: Three minors drown in pond after Holi celebrations

Kandrika (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 4 (PTI) Three minor students drowned after allegedly falling into a pond in Krishna district, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the boys had gone near the pond at around 6 pm on Tuesday to clean themselves after playing Holi when they accidentally slipped into the water.

“The boys had gone near the pond after playing Holi to clean themselves and accidentally fell into the water, leading to their deaths by drowning,” the official told PTI.

Their bodies were later retrieved from the pond and handed over to their families.

Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in connection with the incident. PTI MS SSK