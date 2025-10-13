Andhra to become AI, green energy hub: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Oct 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the state is emerging as a leader in green energy and is preparing to become a hub for artificial intelligence and innovation.

The chief minister made the remarks while reviewing preparations for the forthcoming Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

“Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a leader in green energy and preparing to become a hub for artificial intelligence and innovation,” Naidu said in a press release.

He envisioned the summit as a global platform to position the southern state at the forefront of India’s economic and technological growth.

With the theme ‘Technology, Trust and Trade: Navigating the Geo-economic Order’, the summit aims to foster strategic partnerships amid global uncertainty and bridge social and economic divides through innovation, collaboration, and inclusive development.

Naidu stressed the importance of structuring the summit to highlight India’s strengths and demonstrate the country’s readiness to take a leadership role in the evolving global landscape.

He called for participation from a wide range of stakeholders, including political, business, and intellectual leaders, to contribute to meaningful dialogue.

“The summit must serve as a platform for ideas, strategy, and action, inspiring Indian entrepreneurs and providing tangible outcomes for all participants,” the TDP supremo said.

Naidu also discussed creating a continuous engagement platform that would allow Andhra Pradesh to host business and innovation-focused events throughout the year.

He emphasised the need to ensure a seamless and impactful summit experience and urged all stakeholders to work towards making the event a success. PTI STH SSK