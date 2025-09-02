Andhra to become East Coast maritime logistics gateway: CM Naidu

Visakhapatnam, Sep 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said the state is set to become the East Coast maritime logistics gateway, with a comprehensive plan underway to develop it into a major logistics hub.

Addressing the East Coast Maritime Logistics Conference in Visakhapatnam, Naidu said the state is ideally positioned to serve as the gateway for cargo movement along the east coast.

Andhra Pradesh will become the East Coast maritime logistics gateway. We are implementing a plan to develop it as a logistics hub, he said.

The chief minister highlighted that the state is facilitating cargo from North Indian states and freight traffic from neighbouring regions, including Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and other hinterland areas.

He also announced plans to establish a logistics university and a civil aviation university in the state.

Noting the sector’s role in economic growth and employment, Naidu said its contribution to Andhra Pradesh’s GSDP currently stands at one per cent and aims to rise to three per cent.

He urged port-led shipping industry experts to form a 20-member advisory body to guide the state in becoming the logistics hub of the East Coast.

“With six existing ports and four more planned, Andhra Pradesh has added advantages. The state government aspires to build a port every 50 km along its 1,000 km coastline, including multiple fishing harbours,” he said, adding that the state ranks second in sea cargo transport, with neighbouring states relying on its ports for marine freight.

Naidu also outlined plans to develop shipbuilding, ship and container repair, and ship recycling units at Dugarajapatnam, Machilipatnam, and other ports, including maintenance facilities for defence vessels. He stressed the need to reduce logistics costs, which currently stand at 13 per cent in India compared with eight per cent in other countries.

The CM also participated in a roundtable with CEOs from the shipping and logistics sectors, released two books, and launched the Air Cargo Forum of India's Andhra Pradesh chapter.