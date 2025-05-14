Andhra to become global hub for smart, sustainable animal husbandry: CM Naidu

Vijayawada, May 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said the TDP-led NDA government aims to make the state a global hub for smart and sustainable animal husbandry.

Naidu said the sector is crucial for rural prosperity, women’s empowerment, employment generation in rural areas, and the food security of India.

"We are now strengthening indigenous breeds, modernising infrastructure, and training dairy farmers as part of the National Livestock Mission. We aim to position Andhra Pradesh as a national model for tech-driven rural growth and contribute to the vision of Swarna (Golden) Andhra Pradesh by 2047," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

With over 11 per cent of the state’s GSDP coming from the livestock sector in 2024–25, Naidu reiterated the goal of transforming Andhra Pradesh into a global hub for smart and sustainable animal husbandry.

Addressing an animal husbandry conclave in Vijayawada, Naidu said an Aadhaar-like system called ‘Cow Aadhaar’ has demonstrated a success rate of 96 per cent.

"If we can individually identify all animals, it becomes much easier to manage them systematically—just like how we manage human records," he said.

Naidu noted that even the sound of a bird can be analysed to detect health issues, adding that this is not just theoretical but entirely feasible with today’s technological advancements.

According to Naidu, the southern state ranks first in egg production, fifth in meat production, and seventh in milk production in the country.

He said the state government is working to make agriculture more rewarding and observed that Andhra Pradesh continues to be a leader in Indian agriculture.

Further, the TDP supremo noted that the era of technology is emerging and emphasised that everyone must adopt technology to improve efficiency and move forward.

"Whenever I speak, I talk about technology. If I don’t, my meeting feels incomplete. Because you should also become aware. I can proudly say that the highest number of ChatGPT users are Indians—and among them, Telugus top the list. They are also embracing AI," he added. PTI STH SSK KH