Andhra to boost sports with 10-year plan: Minister Nara Lokesh

Visakhapatnam, Aug 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday said that the government is formulating a comprehensive 10-year roadmap for sports development in the state.

During an interaction with the Indian women’s cricket team here, the IT Minister said the state will increase the sports quota to three per cent, aiming to enhance both education and employment opportunities for athletes.

“The government is working on a 10-year roadmap for sports development in the state,” said Lokesh in a TDP press release.

Under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, the united Andhra Pradesh had successfully hosted the Afro-Asian Games and established an international-standard sports village, he said.

Similarly, our government will work on a roadmap for sports development in the next decade, he noted.

Further, Lokesh stressed the need for a change in parents’ mindset to support girls who want to pursue sports and lauded the achievements of women cricketers.

Lokesh appreciated the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its policy of ensuring gender parity in player payments.

“The initiative to provide equal match fees and pay parity for women cricketers is truly commendable. This is a key step towards removing gender disparities in sports. But this is just the beginning, grassroots facilities and wider encouragement are essential to fulfill the sporting dreams of young girls,” he remarked.

