Andhra to bring special law against 'false propaganda' on social media

Amaravati, Aug 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha on Tuesday said that the government will introduce a special law against false propaganda on social media.

Anitha said that a fact-finding committee will be established to present facts before the public and counter misinformation that misleads people and creates insecurity across the state.

"The government will bring a special law in the Assembly to act against false propaganda on social media," said Anitha, addressing a press conference.

Unable to tolerate the NDA coalition government's welfare schemes, some are allegedly misrepresenting facts on social media, she said, adding that strict action will be taken against such campaigns.

The minister cited alleged 'false claims' such as Amaravati being submerged and Prakasam Barrage gates falling apart were attempting to 'malign the government deliberately'.

Anitha said YSRCP could not digest the success of 'Super Six' schemes, including Stree Shakti, Thalliki Vandanam, and Annadata Sukhibhava, hence 'resorting to misinformation on digital platforms'.

She highlighted that within just four days of Stree Shakti implementation, more than 18 lakh women travelled in buses at free of cost, gaining benefits worth nearly Rs 20 crore. "Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu knows how to curb anti-social forces. Such elements will be dealt firmly, and peace will never be compromised," she added. PTI MS STH ADB