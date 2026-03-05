Andhra to build 200 sub-stations to meet rising electricity demand

Amaravati, Mar 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar on Thursday said the state government is spending Rs 6,000 crore to build new electric sub-stations across the state.

Addressing the Assembly, the Energy Minister said the initiative includes 200 sub-stations in places experiencing excess power load.

“As many as 200 sub-stations are being built across the state where there is high load… Nearly Rs 6,000 crore is being spent to build these sub-stations,” said Kumar.

According to the Energy Minister, 33/11 KV sub-stations are being sanctioned across the state where the demand is high to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

These projects are also designed to overcome future demand, and two 220 KV sub-stations worth Rs 46 crore are being built in Vizianagaram district.

Kumar noted that electricity demand from industry, business, domestic and agriculture sectors continues to rise every year.