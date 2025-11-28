Andhra to build 29 new sub-stations to strengthen grid for industrial boom

Vijayawada, Nov 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said the state is undertaking advance planning and large-scale strengthening of the power sector to meet rapidly increasing industrial demand.

The Minister noted that Andhra Pradesh is witnessing significant growth with new industries, expansion of manufacturing units, and the development of industrial corridors driving a sharp rise in electricity consumption.

"Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a preferred destination for large-scale industries, and in view of this rapid industrial expansion, the state’s power sector must take up advance planning, strengthening, and augmentation of power infrastructure," said Kumar in an official press release late on Thursday.

Kumar said that power utilities must prepare for future load in advance and ensure 24x7 quality and reliable power supply for industries, households, and agricultural consumers.

As part of the expansion plan, the government has proposed 29 new substations at 132 kilovolts (kV), 220 kV, and 400 kV levels along with associated lines and systems to improve grid strength, enhance power flow, and support system reliability.

During a review meeting with senior officials of the Andhra Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation (APTRANSCO) and Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL), the Minister emphasised consumer satisfaction, directing power distribution companies (DISCOMs) to resolve grievances promptly, process agricultural and domestic service connections without delays, and work towards achieving at least 95 percent consumer satisfaction.

He reviewed the progress of transmission and distribution projects under execution, expressed concern over delays, and instructed officials to accelerate construction by removing bottlenecks, improving contractor coordination, and ensuring timely availability of manpower and materials.

The Minister also directed APTRANSCO and DISCOMs to submit progress reports once every 15 days, capturing work status, pending issues, and timelines for completion to enable real-time monitoring.

The Andhra Pradesh government is committed to creating a future-ready transmission and distribution network that supports industrial growth, strengthens ease of doing business, and ensures uninterrupted high-quality power for all categories of consumers, he added. PTI MS STH ROH