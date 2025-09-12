Andhra to diversify marine exports, push domestic consumption: Minister

Amaravati, Sep 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Minister K Srinivas on Friday said the state is working to diversify export markets for its marine and food processing sectors to mitigate the impact of high US tariffs, while also focusing on boosting domestic consumption.

He said the state is developing a “good model” aimed at protecting both farmers and industry players.

“The state is working on diversifying export markets for its marine and food processing sectors to mitigate the impact of high US tariffs, while also expanding domestic consumption,” Srinivas told PTI Videos on the sidelines of an engineering conference here.

Andhra Pradesh MSME Minister also aims to standardise the pricing of its marine produce, similar to the model adopted by the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) for poultry, so that “neither farmers nor the industry will be impacted.” On industrial infrastructure, Srinivas said Andhra Pradesh has launched 50 MSME parks, with another 50 nearing completion.

“We are grounding close to 100 parks and developing another 75 on a P4 model by offering government land to private partners for sector-based plug-and-play facilities,” he said.

The minister added that the state is also pushing sectoral policies in defence, aerospace, and space technologies to attract global players, offering land availability and incentives. PTI STH SSK