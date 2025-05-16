Andhra to experience thunderstorms, heavy rains till May 20

Amaravati, May 16 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh from May 16 to 20, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 60 km per hour.

The weather department predicted thunderstorms in isolated areas of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema.

In addition to thunderstorms, heavy rainfall is expected in the same regions on Friday, and in isolated parts of NCAP and Yanam on Saturday, according to a press release from the IMD.

Heavy rainfall is also forecast in parts of Rayalaseema on Monday and Tuesday.

"There will be no significant change in maximum temperatures from Day 1 (May 16) to Day 7 (May 22), with a slight tendency to fall over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam," the release stated.

The department said conditions are favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to advance further over parts of the south Arabian Sea, Maldives and Comorin area, South Bay of Bengal, the remaining areas of the Andaman Islands and Andaman Sea, and some parts of the central Bay of Bengal in the next two to three days.