Andhra to extend comprehensive Whatsapp governance from March end: IT Minister

Amaravati, Nov 8 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government is working towards extending comprehensive Whatsapp governance to the people of the state by March end.

IT minister Nara Lokesh said this on Friday during a review of Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The IT Minister observed that 100 services will be available by the end of November and in another 90, days students will be able to obtain documents through QR (Quick Response) codes.

"We are swiftly doing the work needed for this. We are working towards extending comprehensive Whatsapp governance to people from March end," said an official press release, quoting Lokesh.

According to Lokesh, there would be no need to physically submit documents which are digitally endorsed.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister directed officials to speed up data integration work and called for the issuance of Aadhar cards to every new born baby in the state.

He noted that there should be nobody without an Aadhaar card in the state.

Further, Naidu told officials that RTGS should emerge as a major source of data for the government and called for the integration of data from all the wings of government. PTI STH SA