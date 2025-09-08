Andhra to get extra 50,000 tonnes of urea in September: Minister Atchannaidu

Amaravati, Sep 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu on Monday said the state will receive an additional 50,000 tonnes of urea this month to meet "peak agricultural demand".

The minister said this allocation is in addition to 82,151 tonnes sanctioned in August, of which 41,183 tonnes have been distributed, while another 40,968 tonnes are under transportation.

“Andhra Pradesh will receive an additional 50,000 tonnes of urea this month to meet peak agricultural demand,” Atchannaidu said in a press release.

He noted that amid “supply disruptions nationwide,” the state secured the allotment after discussions with the union government to safeguard farmers’ interests.

The incoming consignments include 17,294 tonnes from Coromandel International at Kakinada Port and 15,874 tonnes from National Fertilizers at Visakhapatnam Port. The shipments are expected within two days and will be moved by rail for statewide distribution, the minister said.

Atchannaidu assured farmers that there would be no shortage of urea and advised them to follow the agricultural officers’ guidance for judicious use.

Meanwhile, Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar directed officials to book cases under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against those involved in illegal hoarding and black-marketing of fertilizers.

Reviewing fertilizer supply in the Eluru district, Manohar said the requirement this season was 33,762 tonnes, of which 30,557 tonnes had already been supplied. Another 2,200 tonnes will arrive shortly to prevent shortages, he added.

“Farmers need not worry. Adequate urea, Diammonium Phosphate (DAP), and other fertilizers are available. Temporary shortage arose from advance purchases, but distribution is fully ensured,” Manohar said.

He added that the Kharif paddy procurement target this year is 50 lakh tonnes, higher than in previous years. Farmers’ payments will be credited within 48 hours of procurement, and grievances raised through call centres will be resolved within 24 hours, he said.

The minister also said the government has “cleared Rs 1,674 crore dues left by the erstwhile YSRCP government towards paddy procurement within just one month of assuming office.” PTI MS SSK